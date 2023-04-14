Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KARE 11’s Deevon Rahming talked to John Pope. Pope was the victim in one of two brutal 2017 Derek Chauvin arrest cases Minneapolis announced Thursday it had settled.

From WCCO TV, a man died after being attacked by a pack of dogs in Brooklyn Center on Thursday.

The Pioneer Press’ Mara Gottfried reports Nicholas Firkus, convicted of murdering his wife, Heidi, in 2010, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach reports on the Minnesotans helping people with the logistics of getting to their abortion appointments in the state.

WCCO TV staff also report video shows ice chunks flowing over a waterfall at Tettegouche State Park in northern Minnesota.

In regional gas station/music news, Racket’s Jay Boller reports Sauk City, Wisconsin songwriter Dan Lepien’s song “God Bless Kwik Trip” “legit slaps.” The Wisconsin-based company seems to like it, too.

The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports Minnesota hospitals want to keep some rules that resulted from COVID-19 after the federal public health emergency declaration lifts.