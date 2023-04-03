Judge rules in favor of letting 18-year-olds carry guns in public

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For the Strib Katie Galioto reports, “A federal judge has moved to strike down the Minnesota law barring 18- to 20-year-olds from obtaining permits to carry handguns in public. The decision, released Friday, comes nearly two years after three young adults teamed up with three gun-rights advocacy groups to file a lawsuit against former Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and the sheriffs of the plaintiffs’ respective counties — Douglas, Mille Lacs and Washington — arguing that Minnesota’s age restrictions violate their Second Amendment right to bear arms.In a 50-page order, U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez ruled for the plaintiffs and wrote that her decision was driven by a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court last June.”

Kare 11’s Naasir Akailvi reports, “The vast majority of Xcel Energy customers who lost power over the weekend should see it returned by Sunday evening, according to the company. Xcel said it expects 98% of storm-related power outages to be repaired by Sunday evening. The remaining outages in the west metro should be restored by early Monday afternoon and the remaining east metro outages should be restored by Monday evening, according to a release.”

For MPR, Matt Mikus says, “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Sunday morning that the famous Eaglecam nest fell from its perch at around 7:54 a.m. On the Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program EagleCam Facebook page, the DNR shared ‘We wish we weren’t writing this post, but the EagleCam nest fell out of the tree early this morning. Staff are onsite assessing the situation’.”

A BringMeTheNews story says, “Duluth officials say they’re working with the developer of an affordable housing complex to prevent residents from being forced out to make way for a hotel. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman released statements Friday regarding Lincoln Park Flats, a 74-unit affordable housing complex located at 2102 W Superior St. Last week, the complex’s developers, P&R Companies, gave residents of its second floor notice that they’d have to move out to make way for a boutique hotel at the end of their lease … .”

At KARE-TV Deevon Rahming writes, “While it may not look or feel like spring just yet, many in Terminal 2 at MSP Saturday were still prioritizing spring break plans. ‘We were trying to’, said Sun Country passenger Cindy Andress. But a seemingly delayed season is also leading to frustration for hundreds of Sun Country passengers left stranded Saturday evening. ‘They had police officers up at the gate because people were so upset and we weren’t getting any answers’, said passenger Holly Bueno. ‘So we’ve been out here since 7:30 this morning and we were booked for a flight at 10:40 and then it got rebooked 7 times today’, explained Andress.”

For inforum.com Tim Albertson and John Wheeler report, “A major late-season winter storm appears to be set on bringing severe winter weather conditions to much of the area Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. Heavy snow, possibly more than a foot in some areas, along with strong winds will likely shut down much of the region for a couple of days. … A strong area of low pressure will develop in the central Plains on Monday and Monday Night. This area of low pressure will then be forced out of the central Plains by a upper level trough which will move in from the Rockies. The area of low pressure will then rapidly intensify as it moves northeastwards on Tuesday, and by Wednesday morning its center will likely be over southern Minnesota.”

In the St. Cloud Times Barbara Banaian writes, “Like many houses on Summit Avenue in St. Paul, the home of Horace Hills Irvine was a grand project, designed by an architect from the East Coast on an acre and a half of land. The land cost $7,000 in 1910 and the building cost $50,000, finished in 1912. That’s more than $1.7 million in today’s dollars. Irvine raised nine children in that home. The last two daughters donated that building to the state in 1965. They probably got a nice tax benefit; we got the Minnesota Governor’s Residence. … While the 18 months [of rent on a temporary mansion] will cost more than $300,000, the bigger question is the cost of all the repairs: $6.3 million. $6.3 million to renovate a house that was built for $1.7 million in today’s dollars. Is that money well spent? Because of what the legislature did in 1965, it would take another law to do the one thing most people do with a money pit: Try to sell it to someone else then build something sound using today’s building technology.”

Stribbers Joy Summers and Sharyn Jackson write, “To make it a fair fight, boundaries had to be set: pick a style of pizza made in the Twin Cities with exemplary skill and craftsmanship and declare a favorite. Thus began an epic quest filled with saucy back-and-forth dissections, enough miles spent crisscrossing the metro to almost get to Jersey, and a glovebox stuffed with napkins and antacids. With that we welcome you to our pizza showdown: seven styles, two favorites and you as final judge and jury.”