Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Fox 9 staff report Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who killed Daunte Wright, is scheduled to be released from prison Monday.

MPR’s Mark Zdechlik reports river crests may be later than previously expected due to all this rain.

KSTP’s Alex Jokich reports a vacant building on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul will soon be Little Africa Plaza.

Bring Me the News reports Valleyfair has a new chaperone policy for minors under age 15.

Article continues after advertisement

The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson and Briana Bierschbach report Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, is seeking an investigation into Sen. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, for sending Minnesota senators an email “containing video that Gruenhagen described as ‘graphic and disturbing’ images of gender affirmation surgeries on minors.”

The Onion pokes fun at U.S. Bank Stadium’s financing: “Telling the legions of supporters that he couldn’t have done it without them, Minnesota Vikings owner Zygi Wilf reportedly thanked fans Thursday for their countless years of supporting the team through tax breaks.”

Seth Kaplan of Fox 9 tweeted a video of Wisconsin DNR officials trying to remove a cougar from a car.

WILD!! This is the craziest video you will see today. Portage County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR work to get a cougar out of a car. But, it wasn't your normal "inside the car". The "transfer" is level up type of stuff! pic.twitter.com/e03oSa265u — Seth Kaplan 🍔 (@Seth_Kaplan) April 20, 2023