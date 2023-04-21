Nonprofit, independent journalism. Supported by readers.

Kim Potter, former Brooklyn Center cop who killed Daunte Wright, scheduled to be released from prison Monday

Plus: Expected river crests delayed by rain; Little Africa Plaza to open on Snelling Avenue; Valleyfair’s new chaperone policy; cougar in a car; and more.

By  | Associate Editor
Kimberly Potter in a still image from video taken on December 23, 2021.
Pool via REUTERS

Fox 9 staff report Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who killed Daunte Wright, is scheduled to be released from prison Monday.

MPR’s Mark Zdechlik reports river crests may be later than previously expected due to all this rain.

KSTP’s Alex Jokich reports a vacant building on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul will soon be Little Africa Plaza.

Bring Me the News reports Valleyfair has a new chaperone policy for minors under age 15.

The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson and Briana Bierschbach report Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, is seeking an investigation into Sen. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, for sending Minnesota senators an email “containing video that Gruenhagen described as ‘graphic and disturbing’ images of gender affirmation surgeries on minors.”

The Onion pokes fun at U.S. Bank Stadium’s financing: “Telling the legions of supporters that he couldn’t have done it without them, Minnesota Vikings owner Zygi Wilf reportedly thanked fans Thursday for their countless years of supporting the team through tax breaks.

Seth Kaplan of Fox 9 tweeted a video of Wisconsin DNR officials trying to remove a cougar from a car.