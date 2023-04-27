Limited number of Nice Ride bikes for sale

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Says Stribber Richard Chin, “Although the Nice Ride bike sharing program ceased operation this spring in Minneapolis, a few of the distinctive green bikes may be seen rolling around town soon. Nice Ride MN Tweeted Thursday afternoon that the nonprofit will be selling 50 of its bikes to the public for only $50 each ‘for display, decoration, or occasional use’.”

For SCOTUSblog, Amy Howe writes, “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old grandmother, lost her Minneapolis condo when she failed to pay the property taxes for several years. Tyler does not dispute that Hennepin County could foreclose on the $40,000 property and sell it to obtain the $15,000 in taxes and costs that she owed it. But she argued that the county violated the Constitution when it kept the $25,000 left over after the property was sold. After roughly 100 minutes of debate on Wednesday, a majority of the justices seemed inclined to agree with her.”

Fox 9 staff report, “Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been cited for assault for swinging a chair that struck two Denver Nuggets employees, in the moments after Edwards missed the final shot of the team’s series-ending loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday. Police records show Edwards was cited with third-degree assault. Police say they were told: ‘Edwards was walking from the court to the locker room at the conclusion of the game, he swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at the time. Both women were injured, and at the time it was reported that the injuries were not serious.'”

For Axios Kelly Tyko writes, “Those now-expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons are not completely worthless, thanks to a competing home goods chain. Driving the news: The Container Store announced Wednesday that it will temporarily offer a 20% discount off a single item when customers bring in one of the competition’s iconic blue coupons.”

Renee Cooper at KSTP-TV says, “A Ramsey County Court Judge, in an Order, said the City of St. Paul has not been fully transparent and may be in violation of state law for its response — or lack thereof — to citizens’ request for information in relation to the City’s Summit Avenue Regional Trail Plan, which would include a controversial bicycle path.”

At Deadspin Sam Fels writes, “As you get older, all you really ask of sports is to keep you entertained and to provide something interesting to talk about from time to time. You want good teams playing a lively style, and you want them playing another team with perhaps a good story and some verve to them. At the very least, you want to watch games and teams that will have some meaning, or even a memory, when you’re done watching them. To know that those precious hours you spent were worth it for the story. It is for that reason that I must insist the leagues come together and draft a resolution that no Minnesota sports team be allowed into the playoffs.”

Says Paul Walsh in the Strib, “A leading group in Minnesota that opposes abortion has lost its battle in court for a donation of nearly $842,000 from the estate of a benefactor who bequeathed the money one day before he died. John Charais of Forest Lake made a gift of almost $850,000 in February 2022 to Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL) and its affiliated education fund, a gesture that emptied a family trust fund. The next day, Charais died by suicide at age 81. His son, Nick Charais of Bemidji, stopped payment on the donation checks and said MCCL knew his father wasn’t of sound mind when it accepted the money.”

For the Bemidji Pioneer Nicole Ronchetti says, “Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge has been fined $13,000 by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for violating municipal wastewater treatment regulations. An investigation by the MPCA found that the resort had discharged sewage onto the ground and failed to notify the Minnesota Duty Officer and MPCA during the summer and fall of 2022.”

