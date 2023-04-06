Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From WCCO TV, staff report a man died following a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Target store off of White Bear Avenue in eastern St. Paul Thursday.

Also from WCCO, Marielle Mohs reports Met Council employees are trying to find the owner of a diamond ring found in the Rogers wastewater plant.

The Strib’s Christa Lawler reports Duluth will get an Arena League football team.

Also from the Strib, Louis Krauss reports acclaimed downtown Minneapolis riverfront restaurant Owamni had an electrical fire and is expected to be closed for days or weeks.

MPR’s Sam Stroozas reports Minnesota may pass a law requiring free menstrual products in public schools, and profiles the teens behind the push.

The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan reports MLB is demanding payments for the Twins and the Guardians in an emergency motion filed in the Diamond Sports bankruptcy.

From the Duluth News Tribune’s John Myers, Northeastern Minnesota may see more deer deaths due to hunger this year. Deer are in a critical situation as they wait for deep snow to melt and for things to green up so they have something to eat.