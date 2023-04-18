Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Burl Gilyard reports Medtronic is starting a round of layoffs. Reports Gilyard: “‘In an email to employees Tuesday morning, Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha said ‘the impact will vary by team, region and country.'”

The New York Times’ Ben Shpigel reports Elk River runner Emma Bates won fifth place in the Boston Marathon with a time that qualifies her for the 2024 Olympics.

KSTP’s Eric Rasmussen reports some north Minneapolis businesses are opposing a proposal to extend the Blue Line light-rail along West Broadway Avenue.

The Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine reports the St. Croix River is rising, and is expected to reach major flood stage in Stillwater later Tuesday and to crest on Friday.

Also from the PiPress, Nick Ferraro reports a man will spend six months in the workhouse after he bit a St. Paul Police officer outside a Highland Park Target store last year.

MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports Minnesota legislators in both the House and Senate are moving to strengthen the Minnesota Indian Family Preservation Act, an effort to protect Native kids as the Supreme Court prepares to make a decision in the federal Indian Child Welfare Act. Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign the legislation.

Fox 9 staff report two people died in a shooting on Minnehaha Avenue East in St. Paul early Tuesday.