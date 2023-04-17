Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt reports Derek Chauvin’s appeal asking to get a new trial outside Hennepin County was denied by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

The AP’s Steve Karnowski reports Minnesota AG Keith Ellison announced a settlement in its lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul Labs and tobacco company Altria just before the trial was scheduled to enter closing arguments.

The Star Tribune’s C.J. Sinner, Yuqing Liu, Bryan Brussee and Tom Nehil made graphics that show flood forecasts for several Minnesota rivers. Major flood stage levels are predicted for quite a few Minnesota rivers in the coming days.

KSTP’s Josh Skluzacek reports a synagogue in south Minneapolis moved its programming to Zoom after antisemitic messages were discovered at a nearby bus stop.

Bring Me the News’ Declan Desmond writes MPR is one of many public radio stations that have announced they are leaving Twitter. Writes Desmond, the decision comes as a result of “Twitter’s controversial new labels for some public news outlets, which were erroneously designated as ‘US state-affiliated media.'”

Article continues after advertisement

The Star Tribune’s Richard Chin reports the Minnesota State Band — which seems to be the last such band in the country — is celebrating 125 years.

🎺🥁♫ Related: Former MinnPostie Briana Bierschbach wrote a lovely profile of the Minnesota State Band, which you can read here.

For Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, Andrea Swensson writes about iconic Minneapolis record store Electric Fetus, which celebrates its 55th birthday this year. (Also FYI, Record Store Day is Saturday).

In its real estate series “The Hunt,” the New York Times’ Mitch Smith followed the Minneapolis house hunting adventure of local Rae Bullinger. Find out whether she picked “Finished Basement in Thriving Area,” “Fixer-Upper Near the Lakes,” “Three-Bedroom With Upstairs Space.”