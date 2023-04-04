Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

An AP story says, “The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday rejected an attempt by the Traverse County prosecutor to appeal a judge’s decision last year that threw out most of the state’s restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled last July, in a lawsuit filed by abortion rights supporters, that Minnesota’s restrictions — including a 24-hour waiting period and a parental notification requirement — violated the state constitution under a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling.”

At The Hill, Anthony Gangitano reports, “Engine and alternative power manufacturer Cummins is set to announce a $1 billion investment across their U.S. engine manufacturing network in Indiana, North Carolina and New York, according to the White House. The company’s announcement aligns with President Biden’s visit to the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn., on Monday, which is part of his ‘Investing in America tour’. The investment is set to update facilities ‘so they can manufacture low- to zero-carbon engines, helping decarbonize the nation’s truck fleets today’. a White House official said. The official added that over half of all medium- and heavy-duty trucks currently on the road in the U.S. use engines manufactured by Cummins.”

This from Stribber Jeremy Olson, “Help for overcrowded Minnesota hospitals could be coming from a for-profit Texas company that wants to build an inpatient rehabilitation facility in Minneapolis. Nobis Rehabilitation is seeking a state license for a 60-bed rehab hospital, which would admit patients with strokes, traumatic brain injuries and complex medical conditions after they are stabilized at general hospitals. While widely used in other states, the stand-alone rehab hospital would be Minnesota’s first.”

Says Diane Olick for CNBC, “Unexpectedly strong home sales at the start of this year reversed a sharp, several-month decline in home prices. Mortgage rates are behind the swing. Home prices nationally rose 0.16% in February, when seasonally adjusted, according to Black Knight. That is the strongest one-month gain since May of last year. Home prices are now 2.6% below their peak last June. Of the 50 largest U.S. markets, 39 saw home prices rise in February. That’s a quick turnaround from November, when prices were falling in 48 of 50 markets.”

This from MPR’s Paul Huttner, “The next low-pressure system will track from eastern Colorado Tuesday morning to near the Twin Cities by Wednesday morning then head for Lake Superior. That storm track is farther north than the past few systems. That means the Twin Cities will be closer to the center of the low and closer to the warmer southeast quadrant of the storm. The result will produce mostly rain from the Twin Cities south and east. The Canadian model is similar to many solutions that produce an icy mix across central and northeastern Minnesota, with persistent heavy snow in northwest and north-central Minnesota.”

A story by Rae Youst of KELO-TV in Sioux Falls says, “When no travel is advised or an interstate closes, it’s not a reason to check and see how bad it is or use an online map application (app) for another route, officials said this week in South Dakota. ‘I think the biggest problem we have is when the interstate closes and (online map app) reroutes them to county roads or highways. (Drivers) aren’t paying attention to road closures’, said Shane Croeni, the sheriff of Hand County in Miller.A winter storm is predicted for much of South Dakota again this week. Snow and wind could start as early as tonight (April 3) and continue through Wednesday. There will likely be hours when no travel is advised and roads will be closed. During a recent storm, Hand County officials had to dig out a woman who was traveling from Florida to Washington. Her online map directed her from the closed I-90 to other nearby roads, Croeni said. ‘She was on such a remote rural road’, Croeni said. ‘She ended up stranded and stuck. She was about 20 miles from the nearest town’.”

For The Hill Brooke Migdon reports, “North Dakota House Republicans on Monday failed to secure enough votes to override Gov. Doug Burgum’s (R) veto of legislation that would have allowed state employees and educators to misgender transgender staff and students. The North Dakota House in a 56-36 vote on Monday failed to secure the two-thirds majority needed to override Burgum’s veto of Senate Bill 2231, which had sought to prevent public schools and state government entities from adopting policies that require students and employees to address a transgender person using pronouns consistent with their gender identity. Burgum vetoed the measure last week, writing in a letter to North Dakota Senate President Tammy Miller (R) that the bill would have forced teachers to ‘take on the role of pronoun police’.”

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports, “Top state officials and judges are slated to get back-to-back raises if Minnesota lawmakers follow through on recommendations of a bipartisan council. The salary increases, some of which were folded into a budget bill at the Capitol on Monday, include the first raises for the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor and lieutenant governor since 2016.”