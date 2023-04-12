Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports road construction is coming soon to a highway near you: The Minnesota Department of Transportation has released its list of 2023 road and bridge projects.

MPR’s Nicole Ki reports new state grants, the first of their kind in the U.S., will pay the cost of attending college for those who have been in the foster care system.

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports bike and scooter share is coming back to Minneapolis after the city entered into agreements with Lime, Spin and Veo.

KSTP’s Morgan Reddekopp reports a shooting in Brooklyn Park Tuesday left three people injured. Law enforcement made seven arrests.

Bring Me the News staff reports the family of missing Minneapolis woman Alexis Whitehawk-Ruiz, says she has been found dead. She was last seen in November.

In regional news, CNN’s Nathaniel Meyersohn reports Walmart is planning to close half its stores in Chicago, “a reversal of the retail giant’s high-profile commitment in 2020 to expand in the city as part of its corporate racial justice initiative in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by police.”

For Sahan Journal and the Imprint, Farrah Mina reports on “The Girl I Am, Was, and Never Will Be,” a new book about transracial adoptions by Minneapolis author Shannon Gibney.