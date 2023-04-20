Minnesota House schedules vote on recreational marijuana bill

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO TV reports the Minnesota House has scheduled a vote on the recreational marijuana bill.

Related: Whether you’re celebrating anything or not today, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Steve Marsh has a brief history of marijuana in Minnesota.

Twin Cities Business’ Allison Kaplan reports the Minneapolis Farmers Market won’t be back on Nicollet Mall this summer.

The Star Tribune’s Jana Hollingsworth reports congratulations are in order(?) for Duluth: it broke its seasonal snowfall record.

The Star Tribune’s Kyeland Jackson reports a man has been arrested in the killing of Jadonn Taylor outside the east St. Paul Target.

KARE 11’s staff remind us that tornado sirens will sound today as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

WaPo’s Chris Dehghanpoor, Emma Brown and Jon Swaine report a private arbitration panel told Mike Lindell/MyPillow guy to pay $5 million to a guy who the panel found won the “Prove Mike Wrong” challenge. WaPo reports Lindell “claimed he had data showing Chinese interference and said he would pay $5 million to anyone who could prove the material was not from the previous year’s U.S. election. … On Wednesday, a private arbitration panel ruled that someone did.”