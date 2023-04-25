Minnesota Senate likely to vote Friday on recreational marijuana bill

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At MPR Brian Bakst says, “Minnesota’s foray into legal marijuana reached the first major decision point as the state House considered a bill Monday that establishes a seed-to-sale program and streamlines a process for clearing prior criminal offenses off records. The vote – along with one set for Friday in the Senate – won’t end the debate.”

Says Torey Van Oot at Axios, “Gov. Tim Walz and his family may now temporarily move into a mansion along the Mississippi meant for the University of Minnesota president … A proposal to allow the state to lease Eastcliff on the Walz family’s behalf once outgoing U president Joan Gabel departs this summer is on the agenda for a special Board of Regents meeting [Monday] afternoon. … The state had arranged for the Walz family to move into a five-bedroom house on Sunfish Lake while the historic governor’s residence on Summit Avenue in St. Paul undergoes extensive renovations.”

This from William Bornhoft at Patch, “A 25-year-old professional rapper has been charged with indecent exposure on an aircraft in connection to a flight from Japan to Minnesota. Sidney Royel Selby III, of California — also known as ‘Desiigner’ — masturbated on the flight, according to a law enforcement affidavit.”

At KARE-TV Alexandra Simon says, “ … if you’re looking for the best of the best or want to put a new spot on your summer to-do list, you can start with the winners of the 2023 Minnesota Brewers Cup Awards. The statewide, blind taste-test competition is just for Minnesota breweries and brewpubs and this year included more than 450 beer entries from 90 locations. The beers were organized into 23 categories and assessed by 20 judges ‘based on how well each submission represented the standards of its style’. Categories include everything from Hazy IPAs to Stouts, and new for 2023, Hard Seltzers. This year, northeast Minneapolis’ Falling Knife Brewing Company took home the Best in Show first-place prize for its Tomm’s American lager.”

This from Stribber Paul Walsh, “A former Minneapolis firefighter charged with assaulting a former Minnesota Gophers football star is back in jail after posting bond, cutting off his ankle bracelet and leading law enforcement on a pursuit in western Minnesota that lasted more than an hour, officials said. Eric M. Jagers, 54, was booked into the Wilkin County jail late Saturday morning on suspicion of fleeing police in a vehicle and obstructing the legal process in connection with the chase in Breckenridge a few hours earlier.”

At ESPN Rich Cimini and Rob Demovsky report, “For the second time in 15 years, the Green Bay Packers are trading an aging icon to the New York Jets. The Packers agreed Monday to deal quarterback Aaron Rodgers and their 2023 first-round pick (No. 15) and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170) to the Jets for New York’s 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays this season, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.”

And the AP says, “Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre will remain as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money that was supposed to help some of the neediest people in the U.S., a Mississippi judge ruled Monday.Circuit Judge Faye Peterson wrote that Favre’s attorneys made ‘unpersuasive and inapplicable’ arguments in seeking to have him removed as one of more than three dozen people or businesses being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.”

At yahoo!.com Ed Mazza writes, “A wildlife camera in Minnesota captured a rare sight recently: a lone wolf with a stunning coat of black fur. The Voyageurs Wolf Project said it is currently tracking some 19 packs in the area ― but none of them have any wolves with black fur, which means this one was just passing through. The project released the ‘stunning’ footage on social media as well as YouTube.”

For Newsweek Aleks Phillips says, “The collapse of retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has been celebrated by MAGA Republicans who claimed its downfall was a result of it going ‘woke ‘after ‘canceling’ MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. … According to CNN, Lindell has said that he believed some retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond, stopped selling his product because they were ‘scared ‘by ‘leftist groups’. The company said in a statement at the time that MyPillow had been among a ‘number of underperforming items and brands.’”

