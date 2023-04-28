Minnesota Senate passes recreational marijuana legalization bill

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports the Minnesota Senate has passed a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota. “The 34-33 party line vote sends the bill into final negotiations with the Minnesota House, which passed a different version on Tuesday. If those talks lead to a merged bill, new votes would be needed to send it to DFL Gov. Tim Walz for his promised signature,” Bakst writes.

The Star Tribune’s Louis Krauss reports Minneapolis man Jackie Rahm Little was charged with arson and a warrant is out for his arrest in connection with fires at two Minneapolis mosques this week.

The Star Tribune’s Josie Albertson-Grove covers what ever happened to that pitch to bring a huge water park to the Mall of America.

The PiPress’ Mara H. Gottfried reports Pamela Barragan, now deputy chief of the St. Paul Police Department, is the highest ranking Latina police officer in the state.

Via WCCO, AP TV reports the Vikings have picked USC wide receiver Jordan Addison in the NFL draft.

Fox 9’s Nick Longworth reports workers at the Starbucks on St. Paul’s Snelling Avenue walked off the job Thursday, forcing the store to close. “The protest comes one year after workers say they voted to unionize, but had their union bulletin board ‘unlawfully removed’ by store management,'” Longworth reports.

For the Spokesman-Recorder, H. Jiahong Pan reports Metro Transit is planning major changes to service.

The Star Tribune’s Joy Summers reports longtime Uptown restaurant KinhDo will close Sunday.

Editor’s note: This Glean, and its headline, were updated to add breaking news that the Minnesota Senate passed the recreational marijuana bill.