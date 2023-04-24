Nonprofit, independent journalism. Supported by readers.

Donate
Topics
News
The Glean

Mississippi and St. Croix are at major flood stage and expected to rise further

Plus: Kim Potter released from prison; Keg and Case being sued; rising demand for culturally-aware mental health providers; and more.

By  | Associate Editor
West River Parkway, Minneapolis
West River Parkway, Minneapolis
MinnPost photo by Greta Kaul

KMSP’s Rose Schmidt reports the Mississippi and the St. Croix rivers are at major flood stage in St. Paul and Stillwater, respectively, and expected to rise further.

KARE 11 staff report Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who killed Daunte Wright, was released from prison Monday morning.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s Keith Schubert reports Keg and Case, the food hall in the former Schmidt Brewery space on West Seventh, is being sued by a bank that claims Keg and Case’s owner owes millions on a loan.

Article continues after advertisement

MPR’s Sarah Thamer reports on rising demand for culturally-aware mental health providers in Minnesota.

Sahan Journal’s Becky Dernbach reports that amid cyberattacks on schools, a Blaine cybersecurity professional has authored books to help kids safe online.

Bring Me the News has photos of the northern lights display Sunday night.