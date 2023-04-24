Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KMSP’s Rose Schmidt reports the Mississippi and the St. Croix rivers are at major flood stage in St. Paul and Stillwater, respectively, and expected to rise further.

KARE 11 staff report Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who killed Daunte Wright, was released from prison Monday morning.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s Keith Schubert reports Keg and Case, the food hall in the former Schmidt Brewery space on West Seventh, is being sued by a bank that claims Keg and Case’s owner owes millions on a loan.

MPR’s Sarah Thamer reports on rising demand for culturally-aware mental health providers in Minnesota.

Sahan Journal’s Becky Dernbach reports that amid cyberattacks on schools, a Blaine cybersecurity professional has authored books to help kids safe online.

Bring Me the News has photos of the northern lights display Sunday night.