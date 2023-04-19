Person found dead at U of M’s Appleby Hall

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KSTP’s Emily Baude reports police were called to Appleby Hall at the U of M Tuesday morning after facilities staff found a person dead.

The Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt reports more details on the Hennepin County attorney’s office transferring a murder case to Ramsey County for resentencing due to a conflict of interest related to Hennepin County attorney Mary Moriarty, who jail calls show counseled the defendant before Moriarty launched her Hennepin County attorney campaign.

The PiPress’ Fred Melo recaps St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s State of the City address.

Also from the Strib, Burl Gilyard reports Steve Cramer, the longtime CEO of business association Minneapolis Downtown Council, plans to retire.

MPR staff report road and park closures are rolling in as water levels rise across Minnesota.

Mpls.St.Paul’s Stephanie March has a preview of Herbst Eatery and Farm Stand, a new restaurant on Raymond Avenue in St. Paul.

In a clip circulating on Twitter from Steel City Con in March, Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura says he’s anti-billionaire: “There is nobody that works hard enough to earn a billion dollars,” he says.

Former governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura shares his thoughts on billionaires pic.twitter.com/1TPoMYn0up — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 18, 2023