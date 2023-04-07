Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bring Me the News staff report Bloomington Police are looking for a 22-year-old man who disappeared at MSP International Airport. He was last seen on an airport camera Thursday, and BMTN staff report there’s no record of him flying anywhere.

KARE 11 staff report a tentative deal has been struck to avoid a planned strike by workers at many Twin Cities Cub Foods stores.

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting at the Franklin Avenue light-rail station early Friday.

Sahan Journal’s Noor Adwan reports the Minneapolis City Council is poised to approve an ordinance that would allow the city’s mosques to broadcast the Islamic call to prayer. “The resolution would expand the number of times a mosque could issue the call to prayer from three or four to five, meaning that morning and sometimes evening prayers no longer would be excluded,” Adwan writes.

WCCO TV staff report many turned out Friday to help search for a missing Winona woman. Madeline Kingsbury went missing last Friday, and authorities have called her disappearance “involuntary” and “suspicious.”

Fox 9’s Corin Hoggard and Jared Goyette report residents of a Steven’s Square apartment building are asking for help from the city and their building’s owner, saying “violent squatters and unresponsive management (are) making their building a dangerous place to live.”

And, on the day of the Minnesota Twins home opener, Racket’s Jay Boller has an ode to the late Dome Dog.