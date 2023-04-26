Ramsey County Fair canceled again

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Grace Deng at Bring Me the News reports the Ramsey County Fair has been canceled for a fourth year.

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports a Tuesday fire at a south Minneapolis apartment building left residents and firefighters injured, and a cat dead.

The Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine reports the two 10-year-old girls who died in an ATV accident in Afton were Alexis “Lexi” Gibson, 10, of Mahtomedi, and Savanna Koeckeritz, 10, of Afton.

KSTP’s Emily Baude reports A 37-year-old St. Paul man was arrested last week “after allegedly engaging in sex acts with a 13-year-old girl and soliciting a 14-year-old girl.”

MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman reports a Burnsville music teacher is introducing Somali songs to her class’ repertoire after she realized most of her songs came from English and European traditions.

WCCO TV staff report Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will stay with the team through the 2024 season — at least.

Also from Grace Deng at Bring Me the News, Involve MN, a nonprofit that serves homeless people, has launched a GoFundMe to replace its commercial grill that was stolen.