Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For KARE 11, Diane Sandberg reports, “Students in Rochester Public Schools will have a day off from classes on Monday, April 10, following a complete shutdown of the district’s network and core tech systems. In a post from the district, leaders said staff detected ‘unusual activity’ on the district’s technology network on Thursday, April 6. Out of an abundance of caution, staff shut down the network and staffers have been working with third-party experts to investigate the situation.”

Stribber Maya Rao says, “Artem is among a small but growing coterie of Russians who claimed asylum at the Mexican border and resettled in the Twin Cities as they wait for the courts to hear their cases. Custom and Border Patrol agents report encounters with Russians at the southern border jumped from 4,103 in fiscal year 2021 to 26,580 this year. Longtime Russian American Elena Mityushina organized Russian anti-war protests at the State Capitol this year and was surprised to see newly arrived asylees like Artem, who didn’t want his last name published on the advice of his immigration attorney. Mityushina founded the group Russians Against War, and estimates there are at least 50 new Russian asylees in the Twin Cities — with more on the way.”

And this from Josie Albertson-Grove, also in the Strib, “Eleven teachers have been chosen as finalists for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award. The finalists are: Fatuma Ali, a Hopkins High School English teacher; Michael Houston, a math teacher at St. Paul’s Harding High School; Molly Megan Keenan, a social studies and history teacher at Harding High School; Bee Lee, an art teacher at Emmet D. Williams Elementary in Shoreview; Josh Mann, a social studies teacher at St. Michael-Albertville High School; Giovanna Valeria Margalli, a fourth-grade teacher at Edina’s Cornelia Elementary School; Sorcha Nix, an eighth- and ninth-grade science teacher at Open World Learning Community in St. Paul; John Peter, a teacher of English as a second language at Pelican Rapids High School; Fathimath Eliza Rasheed, a middle school theater teacher at Global Arts Plus in St. Paul; Joe Schulte, a technology educator at Sartell High School and Allyson Wolff, a Spanish immersion first-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School in Hopkins.”

A FoxNews story by Landon Mion says, “Two Wisconsin police officers were killed Saturday during a traffic stop after exchanging gunfire with the driver. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a Chetek Police officer conducted a traffic stop just before 3:40 p.m. local time in the village of Cameron, Wisconsin. During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged, striking the Chetek Police officer and a Cameron Police officer. Both officers were pronounced dead at the scene.”

For the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Maddie Aiken reports, “When the University of Pittsburgh announced that it hired Joan Gabel as its next chancellor, many applauded the move that would bring a highly experienced college leader to Pitt as its first female leader. But a different kind of celebration also occurred this week at the University of Minnesota, where Ms. Gabel is president. Her nearly four-year tenure at one of the largest colleges in the country has been marked by both controversies and successes. In an exclusive interview with the Post-Gazette on the University of Minnesota’s campus, Ms. Gabel addressed some of those troubles and shared her vision for Pitt’s future. The Post-Gazette also spoke with University of Minnesota leaders, students, faculty and alumni about Ms. Gabel’s complicated legacy at the Minneapolis school where she has been described as an out-of-touch leader by some and a compassionate one by others.”

An AP story says, “Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in the second quarter Sunday against New Orleans. The Timberwolves announced at halftime that Gobert would not play in the second half without giving a reason. The television camera on the Minnesota bench showed Anderson and Gobert having a heated discussion, before Gobert raised his arm toward Anderson and appeared to hit him in the chest with his hand. Coaches and players separated the two, and Gobert was escorted to the locker room.”

This from Declan Desmond at BringMeTheNews, “Legendary rocker Flea can thank Minneapolis for his latest ‘life on the road’ story — which involves the downtown Target, a belligerent selfie-seeker, and a harrowing search for a public bathroom. The longtime Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist was in town for the band’s Saturday night concert at U.S. Bank Stadium. The day before, he shared the following on Twitter: To sum up: During his stay in Minneapolis, Flea tried to get nail clippers and a nose hair trimmer at Target, where employees immediately converged on him for selfies and ‘telling me they love me’ And then, the unthinkable happened … .”

Another story from Mr. Desmond says, “The new Forbes ranking of the world’s billionaires is out — so what does it say about the ones that come from Minnesota? Well, it says that Minnesota’s richest person is the same person it’s been for years now: Glen Taylor, owner of Taylor Corp. … The ranking clocks Taylor’s net worth at $2.7 billion, putting him safely above Minnesota’s four other billionaires … . Though Taylor remains at the top of the heap in Minnesota, his global billionaire ranking has him coming in at a humble #1,104.”