St. Paul declares flood emergency as heavy snow melts

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Louis Krauss reports that expecting significant flooding with the snow melt, St. Paul has declared a flood emergency. “The declaration allows the city to more quickly mobilize its resources to protect residents and infrastructure, and to make immediate purchases to address flooding,” Krauss writes.

Bring Me the News’ Joe Nelson reports authorities believe a Winona woman’s disappearance six days ago was involuntary and suspicious.

The Strib’s Gita Sitaramiah reports Cub Foods workers, who earlier voted to strike, will do so at 33 Twin Cities stores on Friday and Saturday.

MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro reports the Minnesota Twins’ home opener has been delayed to Friday due to weather.

MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports college students at the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University are uncovering racially restrictive covenants in Stearns County home deeds.

SPIN’s Jonathan Cohen reports that “Tonite, Longhorn,” a new live album from Twin Cities punk band Hüsker Dü, “features 28 previously unreleased tracks recorded at the Longhorn Bar in Minneapolis across four shows between July 1979 and September 1980.”

In other local punk band news, Yahoo Entertainment’s Adam Holmes reports the new Guardians of the Galaxy film soundtrack features the Replacements’ song “I Will Dare.”

Also from Bring Me the News, Tommy Wiita reports former Minnesota Gov. Arne Carlson voiced some strong criticisms of outgoing University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel on the radio.