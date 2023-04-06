Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Star Tribune reporter Katie Galioto writes, “St. Paul is paying $640,000 to settle with property owners who successfully challenged the city’s street maintenance program in court. The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday approved seven settlement agreements authorizing the refunds, which cover assessments for work done between 2018 and 2020. A Ramsey County district court ruling in May ordered the city to stop assessing individual property owners for routine upkeep — such as lighting, sweeping and sealcoating — of the streets abutting their land.”

Writes April Baumgarten in the Bemidji Pioneer, “Winona LaDuke has stepped down as the leader of a Native American environmental group she founded 30 years ago, a resignation that came just days after a jury sided with a former employee in a sexual harassment case. Honor the Earth Co-Executive Director Krystal Two Bulls made the announcement in a statement on the organization’s website Wednesday, April 5.”

Stribbers Liz Sawyer and Kim Hyatt write, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said publicly Wednesday that he disagrees with a decision by Hennepin County’s top prosecutor to offer a juvenile plea deal rather than seek a conviction in adult court for two minors suspected of killing a 23-year-old woman during a Brooklyn Park home invasion last fall.”

A Politico story by Zach Montellaro and Madison Fernandez says, “Liberal Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz crushed her opponent on Tuesday in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election. The outcome of the contest will likely determine the fate of abortion rights and other key issues in the top presidential battleground. … Kelly acknowledged his loss on Tuesday evening, but savaged the now-justice elect in his concession speech. ‘I wish in circumstances like this, I would be able to concede to a worthy opponent, but I do not have a worthy opponent’, he said, calling Protasiewicz’ campaign ‘beneath contempt’ that launched ‘rancid slanders’. He said she would damage the integrity of the court.”

An MPR story by Paul Huttner says, “Our latest storm system is so powerful it’s acting like a giant vacuum cleaner. High winds from this system have sucked up massive amounts of dust from sand dunes in New Mexico and northern Mexico and lofted it airborne before depositing it in Minnesota.”

Also at MPR, this from Tim Nelson, “The door to successful farming in Minnesota is very difficult to pry open for immigrants, Native Americans and Minnesotans of color, a handful of farmers said at a federal farm bill roundtable Wednesday. They want that door to be easier to open. ‘Collateral and the ability to pay a loan is one of the challenges’, said Vitalis Tita, who farms 8 acres of vegetables near Montrose, Minn.”

For KNSI radio in St. Cloud Jennifer Lewerenz says, “The Minnesota State Patrol has opened a new online accountability dashboard website for the public. The information on the site is public, but it has never been posted proactively on the web.”

