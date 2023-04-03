Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WESA in Pittsburgh reports University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is leaving the U for a position at the University of Pittsburgh. She has been the university’s president since 2019.

Sahan Journal’s Becky Dernbach and Joey Peters report Hamline University President Fayneese Miller has announced plans to retire in 2024. Earlier this year, Hamline was the center of a debate around religion and academic freedom after Miller was criticized when the school did not not renew the contract of an adjunct professor who showed two images of the Prophet Muhammad in class. Dernbach and Peters report some are speculating her retirement is tied to the incident.

KARE 11 previews President Joe Biden’s visit to Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley today.

Bring Me the News’ Joe Nelson has the latest on this week’s storm, expected in the region Tuesday through Thursday.

ProPublica’s Emily Hopkins and Jeremy Kohler reports Minnesota has been letting nurses continue to practice as investigations into allegations of serious misconduct drag on.

Fox 9 staff report the gym of the high school in Browerville is being demolished after a partial roof collapse following the recent snow.

Also from Sahan Journal, Alfonzo Galvan reports on the logistics of filling taxes for undocumented Minnesotans.