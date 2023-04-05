Workers vote to strike at 33 Minnesota Cub Foods locations

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KARE 11’s Alexandra Simon and Samantha Fischer report, “On Tuesday night, union officials representing thousands of Cub Foods grocery workers announced its members voted overwhelmingly to strike, citing unfair labor practices. UFCW Local 663 leaders went live on Facebook just before 9 p.m., saying that more than 94% of the approximately 3,000 ballots cast throughout the day Tuesday were in favor of the strike. The union said its members have been working without a contract since March 4.”

This from Stribber Andy Mannix, “Former Minneapolis police union president Lt. Bob Kroll is banned from serving as a law enforcement officer in three of the state’s most populous counties — including Hennepin County, which encompasses Minneapolis — for 10 years, according to the conditions of a new civil settlement. A pair of lawsuits filed by the Minnesota affiliate of the American Civil Liberties Union accused Minneapolis police of unconstitutional brutality in response to demonstrations following the law enforcement killing of George Floyd. The Minneapolis City Council approved four separate settlements totaling more than $700,000 in October. The lawsuit named Kroll as a defendant. The agreement stipulates Kroll cannot serves as a licensed police officer or in a leadership role in any policing agencies in the counties of Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka for that time period.”

Wisconsin Public Radio’s Shawn Johnson reports, “Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz has won a hotly contested race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, defeating former Justice Dan Kelly to give liberals a majority on the court for the first time in 15 years. The win by Protasiewicz comes at a pivotal time for the court, and for the Democratic voters who carried her to office. Justices are all but certain to hear a challenge to Wisconsin’s pre-Civil War abortion ban, and with a liberal majority, they’re likely to consider a lawsuit that could overturn Wisconsin’s Republican-drawn legislative maps.”

At KSTP-TV Joe Mazan reports, “An old church in south Minneapolis has found new life. The former Church of Saint Francis on Pleasant Avenue has been turned into an Airbnb. Kyle Rooney spent the last two years updating the building. ‘All I knew is I wanted to preserve the church and the history’, Rooney said. The redesign kept the altar, pulpit and some of the pews while adding new bedrooms, bathrooms and a kitchen in the basement.”

Another KSTP story says, “A woman is in custody and facing charges after she allegedly set multiple fires inside an apartment building in St. Paul. Court records show 37-year-old Guadalupe Castillo, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of first-degree arson in connection to fires that were set inside the Minnesota Building on Monday. According to court documents, St. Paul police and firefighters were called to the building — which is mostly apartments with some commercial space — at around 4:20 a.m. on a report that multiple fires had been started in the building.”

A BringMeTheNews story says, “The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota has reported the recent death of a red-trailed hawk, with the case being the facility’s first confirmed infection of the highly pathogenic avian influenza since January. The center cared for over 200 birds sickened with the deadly virus last year; only one patient, a great horned owl, survived. In a Facebook post Monday, the center said HPAI is expected to return during spring migration.”

At WJON-AM Alex Svejkovsky says, “A central Minnesota man has become an international sensation. Maxwell Jendro is a Holdingford graduate and a current engineering student at St. Cloud State University. His mom tells WJON News he recently went to Ireland to meet his girlfriend’s parents for the first time, which was recorded on TikTok. The video shows Jendro’s confused reaction toward his girlfriend’s dad talking about the weather’s recent effect on the sod.”

For KARE-TV Alexandra Simon says, “The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety has issued an “all clear” after a hazmat incident was reported at a campus building earlier Tuesday night. In an updated safety alert, the school said, ‘The campus community can resume normal business’ after Admunson Hall was evacuated around 6 p.m The U, nor the Minneapolis Fire Department which responded to the scene, has provided any details or information about what prompted the hazmat alert to be issued.”