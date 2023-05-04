American Indian students may get free college tuition in Minnesota

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At MPR, Feven Gerezgiher writes, “American Indian students in Minnesota may soon be able to attend a public college or university for free. With the passage of their higher education omnibus bills, the Minnesota House and Senate recently approved $24 million to establish the American Indian Scholars Program, providing for a full tuition and fee waiver for American Indian students to pursue an undergraduate education at Minnesota’s public two- and four-year colleges and universities. Though a conference committee now must reconcile the different House and Senate bills, the American Indian Scholars Program is likely to make it through the changes.”

At KARE-TV Heidi Wigdahl says, “Even though over 266 million pounds of e-waste are available for recycling in the state each year, according to the pilot study, only 23.7% of it gets captured. … The study used peer-reviewed research, reports and local data on e-waste to look at 62 different elements. At a 100% e-waste recycling rate in Minnesota, the top elements by weight were iron (40.6%), copper (32.2%), tin (9.6%) and aluminum (8.5%). The top e-waste by value included palladium (53.5%), platinum (36.5%), copper (3.8%) and tin (3.6%). The study found that the projected job creation — if 100% of e-waste in Minnesota were to be captured — is 1,738 direct jobs and a total of 3,345 new jobs.”

Nicole Norfleet of the Strib reports, “David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy in April and will likely close the handful of its locations in Minnesota. Bed Bath & Beyond and its sister store buybuy Baby started their closing sales last week. Other large stores have emptied, including the Walmart in Brooklyn Center that shuttered last month and the Best Buy in Shakopee that closed in March. While store closings are usually looked at as a negative development, many local real estate brokers and property managers said that with few store vacancies on the market, the closures will provide relief in a low-inventory market, allowing for new tenants and creative concepts.”

For the Court House News Service Andy Monserud reports, “The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday against a woman who argued that her purse, carried outside of her car during a traffic stop, was part of her person and therefore not subject to warrantless searches. Attorneys for Amber Barrow argued before the court in January for reversal of her 2018 fifth-degree possession conviction, saying that a police officer should not have been allowed to search her purse after she removed it from the vehicle he planned to search. The officer, who had initiated the car search after saying that he smelled marijuana, found four Clonazepam pills in Barrow’s purse after he told Barrow to leave the purse and returned it to the car. Attorney Abigail Rankin, representing Barrow, held during those arguments that the purse was a closely-held item and part of Barrow’s person, not a container inside the car. She compared it to a wallet that the car’s male driver had also removed from the car, which the officer did not search.”

In the Rochester Post-Bulletin Molly Castle Work says, “LifeSource, which has a monopoly in Minnesota’s organ transplant system, received a failing grade Friday. Headquartered in Minneapolis, LifeSource is an organ procurement organization, the middleman of the transplant system, coordinating between hospitals and transplant centers where ailing patients receive organs. There are 56 organ procurement organizations in the nation, contracted by the federal government to facilitate transplants in their service area. LifeSource has a federally sanctioned monopoly over transplants in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota serving 7.5 million people.”

For KSTP-TV Kyle Brown reports, “A Minnesota-centric festival is coming to downtown Minneapolis this summer after a seven-year absence. Minneapolis city leaders are poised to announce Taste of Minnesota’s return on Thursday. The reincarnation of the popular festival will feature music and local food vendors.”

An AP story by Harm Venhuizen says, “Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a hospital could not be forced to give a deworming drug to a patient with COVID-19, saying a county judge did not cite a legal basis for ordering the facility to administer ivermectin.”