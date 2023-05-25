Backlash continues from both sides over Target’s Pride collection

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Pioneer Press says that Target is facing another round of backlash over their Pride collection after removing some items and moving displays to the back of the store.

The Monticello nuclear plant has reported another small spill, MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports.

Summer is right around the corner and with it comes an abundance of art fairs across the metro, MSP Magazine’s Madison Bloomquist reports.

Article continues after advertisement

Uber and Lyft drivers are rallying at the Capitol Thursday, Alfonzo Galvan with Sahan Journal reports. The drivers are hoping Governor Tim Walz will sign a bill that would increase their wages and establish protections for drivers.

Police in Duluth are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened early Thursday morning in West Duluth, WDIO reports.

Also from Sahan Journal, Minneapolis’ new health director is planning to focus on housing and fentanyl in his new role.

The inclusion of a category for same-sex spouses is making Minnesota couples feel included and “ordinary”, reports Mara Klecker and MaryJo Webster for the Star Tribune.