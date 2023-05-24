City Council member asked to resign over alleged racist phone call

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports that the Columbia Heights City Council is once again asking one of its members to resign over an alleged racist phone call to a biracial candidate.

A St. Paul Public Schools survey shows parents, staff and students are all in favor of tougher consequences for students who misbehave, Josh Verges of the Pioneer Press reports.

WCCO’s Marielle Mohs reports that there have been several reports of water mixed with fuel at gas stations in Minnesota.

FOX9’s Nick Longworth reports that a landfill fire in Rice County is ongoing and officials are warning of potential air pollution.

Looking to switch up your license plate? Ryan Janke with KFGO says that you’ll soon be able to use specialty professional sports team license plates thanks to a provision in the transportation package.

Kirsti Marohn with MPR reports that state regulators will have more authority to go after water permit violators thanks to a new environmental bill.

Steve Marsh with MSP Magazine sat down with freshman DFL lawmaker and musician María Isa Pérez-Vega about her shift from the stage to the House floor.