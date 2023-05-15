DFL vows to punish brawlers after Minneapolis Ward 10 convention chaos

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Stribbers Andy Mannix and Matt McKinney say, “The DFL Party chair apologized for the melee that erupted Saturday at a Minneapolis City Council candidate convention, saying video evidence and witness statements make it clear that supporters of one council challenger were to blame. … ‘It is clear that the conflict was instigated by supporters of city council candidate Nasri Warsame,’ read a statement from DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin. … Martin said on Twitter that he plans to call an emergency meeting of the party’s leadership and will propose banning from the DFL anyone found responsible for the violence on Saturday.”

Andrew Krueger at MPR News reports, “Torrential rain led to flooding in parts of southern Minnesota on Saturday evening, and may have triggered a mudslide that closed a state highway early Sunday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday that State Highway 68 is closed south of Courtland due to a ‘sizeable mudslide’ across the driving lanes.”

This via CNBC, “From horse racing to college basketball, Kentucky is known for many things. But it may not be the best state to spend your post-work years. Kentucky ranks as the worst state to take up retirement in 2023, according to a WalletHub study. This year, the state landed in last place which was occupied by New Jersey in 2022. … .” Minnesota is #8 best.

A WCCO-TV story says, “A southern Minnesota farmer pleaded guilty Friday to wire fraud after he made millions falsely claiming his crops were organic, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger. Court documents say between 2013 and 2021, certified organic farmer James Wolf, 65, engaged in a scheme to defraud grain purchases by selling non-GMO grains falsely represented as organic.”

For insider.com Erin McDowell and Talia Lakritz report, “Yelp picked the best brewery in every state based on a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews of businesses listed in the ‘breweries’ category. All of the breweries on this list were open as of March 3, 2023, and had a passing health score. Here’s the best brewery in every state, according to Yelp. … MINNESOTA: Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead.”

This from Stribber Mara Klecker, “The [Minneapolis school] district is aiming to bring licensed librarians back, bucking a national trend of slashing the positions from payrolls during tight budget times. Professional librarians, they say, help students learn everything from technology to how to research. District leaders have earmarked more than $4 million in their proposed budget to ensure that next fall, each city school has at least one half-time librarian, now called library media specialists. It would mean a big increase from the 28 now employed in the district’s 60-some schools — half the number the district had in 2010. Eight schools have no library staff at all, licensed or unlicensed. The school board will vote on the budget next month.”

For si.com Chris Schad writes, “On Saturday afternoon, Joey Gallo hit a baseball so far Statcast couldn’t track it. The data tracking system – which was implemented in 2015 – measures everything from pitch break to exit velocity in a matter of seconds but Gallo’s three-run homer in an 11-1 rout of the Chicago Cubs was hit so far into the right-center deck that there was a delay in figuring out the specifics. … Gallo’s home run will remain a mystery to Twins fans who will have a fun story to tell their grandkids or just something to argue about in the bleachers.”

Tim Harlow of the Strib reports, “South Lake Minnetonka Police Chief Brian Tholen has one wish for the summer: No crashes on Hwy. 7 that kill or seriously injure anyone. It’s a tall order, but one his department and several others along the heavily-traveled corridor from St. Louis Park to Minnetrista hope to pull off by joining forces through an initiative called Safe 7 Summer. … From Memorial Day through Labor Day, five police departments will dedicate officers to traffic enforcement within their borders as staffing allows, and at times collaborate with their neighbors and the State Patrol on targeted enforcement events.”