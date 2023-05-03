Federal, local authorities announce ‘takedown of violent street gangs’

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO TV’s Lou Raguse reports U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, plus other federal and local authorities, are announcing they will charge dozens of members of gangs that operate in Minneapolis.

Right now – U.S. Attorney Andy Luger is announcing a huge bust/round up of Minneapolis gang members. Prosecutors are using RICO to charge a variety of members of the Highs and Lows gang members who mostly operate in North Minneapolis. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) May 3, 2023

Per another tweet from Raguse, “Luger says 28 members of the Highs are charged — and 17 members and associates of the Bloods, who operate in South Minneapolis,” and that more are expected to follow.

Sahan Journal’s Andrew Hazzard reports Hennepin County’s energy garbage incinerator, known as HERC, is losing its renewable energy designation under new legislation. “But officials have been hesitant to put a deadline on closing the controversial incinerator that they say plays a vital role in managing trash in the state’s largest county,” Hazzard reports.

MPR’s Mathew Holding Eagle III reports on the challenges rural newspapers face in Minnesota, with a new report that found a quarter of Minnesota’s newspapers closed between 2000 and 2021.

KSTP’s Emily Baude reports a fire at Catholic Charities in St. Paul is believed to have been started by the battery of an electric scooter.

WCCO TV’s Erin Hassanzadeh has an exit interview with Steve Cramer, the longtime CEO and president of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

On CBS, Irina Ivanova reports the Fed plans to raise interest rates an additional quarter of a percentage point, “but indicated it could pause the increases to assess the impact of monetary tightening on the U.S. economy.”

The Star Tribune’s Burl Gilyard reports the owner of the downtown Minneapolis IDS Center is late on a large mortgage payment. The company says it is in talks trying to resolve the issue.

The Strib’s James Walsh sits down with longtime “Almanac” producer Brendan Henehan as Henehan retires after 40 years on the show.