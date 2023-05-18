Fire at mosque in St. Paul suspected to be act of arson

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Fox 9’s Nick Longworth reports, “Authorities believe arson is the cause of a fire at the Oromo American Twhid Islamic Center in St. Paul. According to authorities, the building at 430 Dale St. N, was not occupied at the time of the fire, which started around 8:45 a.m. No injuries were reported. Investigators are currently working with the St. Paul Police Department to determine a suspect. State Fire Marshal and ATF officials are also part of the investigation … There have been several mosque fires either suspected as arson, or having been charged as such throughout the Twin Cities in recent months. ”

Article continues after advertisement

Says Stribber Jim Buchta, “Home prices in the Twin Cities last month marked their first annual decline in more than a decade, but with house listings also on the decline, sellers still nabbed their asking price or more. During April, the median price of all closings was $367,500, a nearly 4% increase from the previous month but a 0.7% decline compared with last year, according to a monthly report from the Minneapolis Area Realtors.”

Also in the Strib, Kim Hyatt reports, “A witness to George Floyd’s murder under the knee of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin three years ago is suing the city, alleging he was assaulted and endured emotional distress. In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court, Donald Williams accuses Chauvin of threatening him and other bystanders with Mace and ex-MPD officer Tou Thao of placing his hand on Williams’ chest. As a result of the since-convicted officers’ actions, Williams said he feared for his safety and endured pain, suffering, humiliation, embarrassment and medical expenses.”

At MPR Jacob Aloi reports, “Mary Strand hadn’t thought much about her diamond ring after she accidentally flushed it down the toilet. Now, thirteen years later, she and the ring are reunited. ‘I couldn’t believe it. It was very exciting … I’m just glad to have it back’, Strand told reporters at a press conference today. Over a decade ago, the ring, which was a gift from Mary’s husband David for their 33rd wedding anniversary, was flushed away. … Last month, the ring was found at the wastewater treatment plant in Rogers, less than a thousand feet from the Strand’s house. They first learned of the ring’s discovery from their daughter, who had read it in the news.”

This in another Fox 9 story, “Three teenagers riding in a stolen Kia were arrested after shots were fired in Minneapolis, striking a school district building on Monday. Officers responded to reports of approximately a dozen shots fired along Girard Avenue North on Monday afternoon. Soon after, workers at Minneapolis Public School’s Davis Center reported that the building had been hit by bullets. Through surveillance video and witness accounts, officers identified a group of teenagers driving a stolen Kia who had fled the scene.”

At KARE-TV Samantha Fischer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison gathered with Governor Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and other officials at the Capitol Wednesday to reveal details from the historic settlement between the state and two e-cigarette companies, Juul and Altria, in April. The announcement comes just 30 days after the settlement was reached. In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Ellison announced that the state will receive $60.5 million in the settlement. More than $17.5 million of will be used to pay legal fees for the case, but the decision to take the case to court still paid off. Ellison said that the remaining $43 million still represents the largest Juul settlement, per capita, in the United States.”

Article continues after advertisement

A story by Grant Dossetto at KNSI radio says, “The Minnesota Department of Health is sounding the alarm on xylazine, another potentially lethal drug that is mixed with fentanyl. Known on the street as Tranq, it stretches black market painkillers, producing a unique high. Xylazine is a muscle relaxer and sedative used in veterinary clinics on large animals like horses and cattle.”