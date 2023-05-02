Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO staff report former Minneapolis Police officer Tou Thao has been found guilty of aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd’s death.

From Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports 3M plans to lay off 1,100 people at its Maplewood headquarters.

The AP’s Scott Bauer reports a bill in the Wisconsin Legislature would allow kids as young as 14 to serve alcohol to “seated customers” in bars and restaurants.

Reuters’ Howard Schneider reports Minnesota’s labor market situation is a scary omen for the Fed.

Fox 9 reports a large swath of the state is under a red flag warning today, given high winds and dry air.

Bring Me the News staff report some of the stars of “Boy Meets World” are bringing their live podcast to the Twin Cities.

The Strib’s Rochelle Olson reports Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic was back on the Senate floor today for the first time since she had cancer surgery. She had been working from home.