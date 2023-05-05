Grand Old Day to make a comeback in St. Paul after three-year absence

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s James Walsh reports St. Paul street festival Grand Old Day is back on this June after a three-year absence.

The Star Tribune’s Dee DePass reports Andersen Corp. is working to tackle its labor shortage by being more inclusive of deaf workers. “Today (Andersen) is installing new communication technologies, hiring accessibility coaches and sign language interpreters, and actively recruiting deaf job candidates for the first time,” Depass reports.

Bring Me the News’ Grance Deng reports JBS, the meat processing company, will bring its slaughterhouse cleaning operations in-house. The contractor it had previously worked with was found to have used child labor.

WCCO TV staff report Anoka-Hennepin and Bloomington schools have deemed a threat going around on social media a hoax: “The Anoka-Hennepin district and Bloomington district say they were made aware of the social media post on Thursday night, and determined it was identical to one that circulated in Florida, which was deemed non-credible.”

At Bring Me the News, Sven Sundgaard reports Minnesota could be in for some thunderstorms this weekend. (Maybe May showers will bring June flowers?)

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s Alyxandra Sego reports Wells Fargo plans to close its Northeast Minneapolis branch on Hennepin Avenue.

At Sahan Journal, Nicole Johnson has a list of Cinco de Mayo events to attend.