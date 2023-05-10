Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO’s Caroline Cummings reports the state Legislature has reached a deal to make college tuition free for families making less than $80,000 annually. The bill will now be sent to Gov. Tim Walz. “Families making under $80,000 would be eligible for the “North Star Promise” scholarships, which will cover tuition and fees for residents who attend schools in the University of Minnesota or Minnesota State system or in-state Tribal colleges,” Cummings reports.

Fox 9’s Nick Longworth reports former MPD officer Justin Stetson took a plea deal in the beating of Jaleel Stallings. “A plea agreement filed May 2 after an agreement with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office charges Justin Stetson with one count of third-degree assault and one count of misconduct as a public officer/employee, a gross misdemeanor, for his role in the May 30, 2020, incident that left victim Jaleel Stallings bleeding on the pavement from multiple sustained injuries,” Longworth reports.

The Star Tribune’s Louis Krauss reports a Maple Grove woman died in a crash with a garbage truck in Minnetonka on Monday.

WCCO TV staff report Brian’s Bar and Grill in Stillwater is facing criminal charges related to the death of 20-year-old George Musser in December.

For the Strib, Joy Summers reports a new version beloved Chinese bakery Keefer Court will open at Asia Mall.

Racket’s Em Cassel argues more Twin Cities restaurants should embrace Spam.