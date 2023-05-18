Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Stribber Dave Orrick reports that Ward 10 Minneapolis City Council candidate Nasri Warsame’s campaign is now making several allegations against incumbent Aisha Chughtai and the DFL following an incident at the ward convention over the weekend.

Variety reports that the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of photographer Lynn Goldsmith whose photos of Prince were used as the base for pieces by Andy Warhol. The ruling could have a big impact in the world of copyright and AI.

MPR’s Regina Medina reports that a former strip club in St. Paul has now been transformed into a Karen and Nepali food market in a community effort to overcome violence in the neighborhood.

Minnesota will receive $60.5 million from a settlement with Juul Labs and Altria, MPR’s Mark Zdechlik reports.

WDIO reports that Canadian wildfires are the reason behind an air quality alert for Minnesota through Friday morning.

The beloved behemoth that was Mount Eden Prairie will soon be completely melted, Eden Prairie Local News’ Stuart Sudak reports.

Stribber Bob Timmons reports that ticks are making an early return to Minnesota with the lone star tick emerging from the south.

Steve Birmingham has unearthed a 40-minute interview with Bob Stinson of The Replacements that may have been his last on-camera interview before his death.