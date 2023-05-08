Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Tim Harlow reports Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez is urging action to improve safety after witnessing a shooting at the Lake Street light-rail station.

In weather news, KARE 11 reports temps are expected to be above average this week, and the chances of precipitation increase later in the week.

Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports a 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle crash in St. Paul over the weekend.

Sahan Journal’s Joey Peters reports Nadia Mohamed could become the first the first Somali mayor in Minnesota, and the second in the nation. She currently serves on the city council in St. Louis Park and is running for mayor.

MPR’s Dan Kraker ponders the critical question: is sauna pronounced “sow-nah,” “sah-nah,” or “saw-nah?”

WDIO’s Grace Koppen reports a sign outside the Mariner Mall in Superior, Wisconsin collapsed onto a parked school bus.

WCCO TV’s Kirsten Mitchel reports a Twin Cities couple is offering to pet sit vacationing people’s chickens and ducks.