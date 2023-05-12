Minneapolis clears Franklin Avenue homeless encampment

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

This from Cory Knudson at KSTP-TV, “A large homeless encampment was closed Wednesday on a Franklin Avenue traffic median in south Minneapolis, according to a city spokesperson. The city said it posted a notice to vacate on Friday to give people in the encampment time to find shelter before it was closed.”

At KSTP-TV Brett Hoffland reports, “The Minneapolis Park and Rec Board is pushing to secure more funding to make improvements to the 55 miles of parkways. The Park and Rec Board believes that if nothing is done, the parkways will become largely unusable in the next 15 years. ‘They’re part of what makes our city beautiful,’ said Ann Thureen, who lives along a parkway. Navigating many of the parkways has been a struggle for many because of all the potholes.”

Article continues after advertisement

Stribber Greg Stanley says, “A Minnesota state park built on a notorious site of the U.S-Dakota War of 1862 would be closed and transferred to the Dakota under a proposed state law. The 1,300-acre Upper Sioux Agency State Park, composed of rolling prairies and wetlands at the confluence of the Yellow Medicine and Minnesota rivers, would be returned to the Upper Sioux Community that was forced out after the war. It would mark the first time in decades that the state of Minnesota relinquished a state park.”

Article continues after advertisement

Says Dan Gunderson for MPR, “The season’s first grain ship loaded this week at the Port of Duluth-Superior. The 620-foot Solina is bound for Algeria with 720,000 bushels of durum wheat. That’s the equivalent of about 200 train cars of grain, grown on about 20,000 acres of farmland in the Upper Midwest, said Daniel Vandenhouten, operations manager at CHS Terminal in Superior, Wis. It’s one of several grain terminals in the port. … Grain exports from Duluth-Superior have been down significantly the past couple of years. That’s because fewer ships brought products into the Great Lakes from other countries.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday formally passed a resolution that will lead to major changes to a stretch of highway on the northside. The resolution states the city supports removing Olson Memorial Highway and restoring Sixth Avenue North, which was a ‘vibrant, predominantly Jewish and African American cultural corridor’ before the highway was installed.”

This also at WCCO, “A WCCO viewer captured a delightful spring scene on camera Wednesday. Myles Sturlaugson found a family of foxes frolicking in a Lakeville yard. Watch the video above for a moment of nature merriment.”

Eder Campuzano of the Strib says, “Active shooter simulations would effectively be barred in Minnesota schools under a provision in a sweeping education bill moving through the Legislature. Instead, school districts would be required to provide students with at least one hour of violence prevention training per year and adopt a uniform standard for active shooter drills.”