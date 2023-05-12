Minneapolis’ Lake Chipotle may not be long for this world

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Southwest Voices’ Melody Hoffmann reports they’re re-paving paradise Lake Chipotle to shore up the parking lot, in the hopes that the parking lot won’t flood again.

Fox 9’s Paul Blume reports the teen arrested on suspicion of murdering Michael Brasel in St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood was in “a video that went viral last year inside a Saint Paul Harding High School bathroom … In that video, you can see the armed assailant attempting to gain access to and rob a fellow student of his cell phone.”

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports the Mall of America is trying to evict its Dairy Queen because it says the franchise owner owes rent.

The Pioneer Press’s Josh Verges reports the U of M is hoping to reduce declining enrollment at some of its campuses using tuition and financial aid.

KARE 11 Jeremiah Jacobsen has what you need to know about the fishing opener.

Good Morning America profiled a Minnesota couple looking for common ground on a cross-country photography trip.

WDIO’s Sue Holt reports part of Duluth’s Lincoln Park will be closed starting Monday “until further notice” for improvements.

The Duluth News Tribune’s Peter Passi reports an expansion is coming to Duluth’s Spirit Mountain Nordic Center.