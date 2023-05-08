Minneapolis police vow to crack down on Dinkytown violence

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For WCCO-TV Kirsten Mitchell says, “A chaotic start to the weekend in the University of Minnesota’s Dinkytown neighborhood has police on high alert. Assault, disorderly conduct, fleeing police, and curfew violations were some of the citations issued to teenagers who showed up in large crowds Friday night. … ‘Some of the people were from Edina, Eden Prairie, the Brooklyns,’ Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said. In a span of three hours, nine people were cited. Of those, six were arrested, including an 18-year-old who was found with fireworks and a baseball bat. ‘We will not tolerate these types of disorderly acts. We won’t tolerate these assaults and these kinds of things,’ O’Hara said.”

An MPR News story says, “A sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot after responding to a call Saturday evening in western Wisconsin. The suspected shooter is also dead. Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, is the fourth law enforcement officer in the region to be fatally shot while responding to calls in the past month. … Leising requested the suspect, Jeremiah D. Johnson, 34, participate in a field sobriety test before returning to his vehicle. Johnson was evasive, and after about 8 minutes of dialogue, turned toward Leising, drew a handgun and shot her. According to the state justice department, Leising fired three times but didn’t strike Johnson before he ran into a nearby wooded area. The department said the event was captured on body camera.”

For the Pioneer Press, Christopher Magan writes, “Senate Democrats unexpectedly pulled their support for a new tax that would raise more than $350 million in annual revenue from corporations’ overseas profits. Business leaders and Republicans have criticized ‘combined worldwide reporting,’ saying Minnesota would be the only state in the nation to implement it and it would drive businesses away. … ‘The worldwide reporting provision no longer has our support,’ Sen. Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, said near the end of a Saturday meeting of a bicameral conference committee working to settle differences between the House and Senate tax bills.”

A KMSP-TV story says, “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fatally shot a black bear police had been tracking as it moved through a residential area of north Minneapolis on Sunday morning. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, a Minneapolis Police spokesperson said officers were monitoring the bear, which had been wandering around north Minneapolis, and were working with the Department of Natural Resources.”

For CNBC Stefan Sykes says, “Marijuana is a multibillion-dollar industry, and across the United States, legal markets are popping up like weeds as more states seek out the tax revenue and jobs the cash crop brings. Medical and recreational marijuana sales are projected to reach $33.6 billion by the end of the year, a trend largely driven by the opening of new adult-use markets, according to an MJBiz Factbook analysis. … For the first time in a decade, Minnesota Democrats control both chambers in the state’s legislature and the governor’s office, a trifecta that has the state on the verge of legalizing marijuana. Jason Tarasek, the founder of Minnesota Cannabis Law, said that a final bill aimed at ending prohibition of weed and establishing a regulated market will reach the desk of Gov. Tim Walz to be signed into law in the coming weeks.”

Stribber Josie Albertson-Grove writes, “Minnesota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year had been focused on creating community at his school on St. Paul’s East Side, particularly after a difficult year. ‘Our students really needed love,’ Michael Houston, who teaches math and coaches football at Harding High School, said as he was named the 59th recipient of the award by the statewide teachers union Education Minnesota on Sunday in St. Paul. … Houston said he wants to use his platform as state teacher of the year to advocate for mental health, the recruitment and retention of teachers of color, and making instruction more relevant to students’ lives.”

Also in the Strib, this from Hunter Woodall, “Death threats are a persistent part of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s life. ‘I have to have regular conversations with my kids: ‘What happens if I am killed?’ Omar said in an interview. ‘I have to have regular conversations with them about how to walk down the street, things to look for.’ Since the Minneapolis Democrat won her congressional seat in 2018, two men have pleaded guilty to threatening to kill her. Omar’s name, along with those of other prominent Democrats and some media figures, was found on a list put together by a man federal prosecutors warned ‘stockpiled assault weapons, studied violence, and intended to exact retribution on minorities and those he considered traitors.’ In the most recent incident of threatening behavior, a man accused of starting fires at two Minneapolis mosques allegedly vandalized Omar’s congressional office nearby and sent harassing emails.”

For WCCO-TV, John Lauritsen reports, “Doctors are calling a Minnesota mom’s recovery nothing short of a miracle. In March, 24-year-old Rachel Sands was helping her dad move some cows into a trailer when a steer got spooked and ran her over. The steer stepped on her chest, causing bleeding on Rachel’s heart. Doctors worked quickly to save her life. … Rachel was airlifted to HCMC in Minneapolis. She had four strokes along the way, and as soon as doctors opened up her chest, her heart stopped beating. ‘They came in and they basically told us that she has a slim chance of pulling through this. It was tough to hear,’ said Don. But after 20 long minutes, the medical team got a pulse. They were able to remove the blood that had pooled up around Rachel’s heart. And then a steady and unlikely recovery began. ‘If 100 patients had her exact injury and scenario, probably 99 of them wouldn’t have survived,’ said Dr. Alex Coward.”

A Digg story says, “RentCafe analyzed the current rental market to see how much space a $1,500 monthly budget would get a renter in the country’s largest cities. Big cities were considered those with a population of over 225,000 (based on Census 2021 estimates). Here’s what they found. Key Takeaways:

Among bigger cities, renters get the most space for $1,500 per month in Wichita, KS, where that would get you around 1,463 sq-feet, which could be a very-very big two-bedroom, or a nice three-bed home.

Among smaller cities, the largest home one could rent for $1,500, would be available in Columbus, GA, where it’d get you nearly 1,545 sq-feet.

In cities like New York, NY, Boston, MA, San Francisco, CA and Jersey City, NJ, a monthly budget of $1,500 is likely to get you a living space that’s smaller than 400 sq-feet.” In Minneapolis $1500 gets you 709 sq. ft.

For The Hill John Lynch and Jeremy Tanner write, “Obesity is a common, chronic disease among many U.S. adults and children, but some states have higher rates than others. US News & World Report factored CDC adult obesity rates into the outlet’s annual state rankings and found that West Virginia is the most obese, with a 40.4% rate. ‘Obesity is a complex disease involving an excessive amount of body fat,’ according to the Mayo Clinic. ‘Obesity isn’t just a cosmetic concern. It’s a medical problem that increases the risk of other diseases and health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and certain cancers.’” South Dakota is #7.