Minnesota House passes paid family and medical leave bill

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For Forum News Service, Alex Derosier reports, “Minnesota is another step closer toward creating a tax-funded, state-administered paid family and medical leave program backed by Democratic-Farmer-Labor lawmakers. Members of the House on Tuesday night passed a bill to create a new state program that would offer 12 weeks of family leave and 12 weeks of medical leave. All businesses would be required to participate or offer equivalent benefits, though existing union collective bargaining agreements would be exempt.”

The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien says, “A congressional hearing that would normally be held in the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C., convened in an Iron Range school auditorium Tuesday. U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources, brought five fellow Republican representatives to Mountain Iron-Buhl Public School Auditorium to hear from three witnesses that support copper-nickel mining … But their testimony on the controversial issue was unlikely to change the minds of the U.S. representatives, who already support Stauber’s push for copper-nickel mining in Northeastern Minnesota.”

Tommy Wiita at BringMeTheNews says, “The search for a missing teenager in Bemidji continues as police issued another update in the case of Neveah Kingbird, who was last seen leaving her home in 2021. Kingbird has been missing since Oct. 22, 2021, when she was 15 years old. A resident in the area told authorities Kingbird may have been spotted in the area of Washington Avenue SE and Pine Grove Street SW sometime between 3:30-4 a.m., hours before she was reported as a runaway. … ‘With each new year, the Bemidji Police Department is requesting all residents in the Nymore area and south and east of Bemidji to check all their outbuildings, items with covers, and any other areas on their properties where someone may seek shelter,’ the department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.”

Says a BBC story, “A lawmaker in Minnesota has gone viral on social media for briefly appearing shirtless while casting a vote on a Zoom call. As he voted ‘yes’ during a legislative session, Sen. Calvin Bahr appeared to be in bed with a photo of a children’s cartoon as his background. The Monday meeting was live streamed on YouTube. A clip of Mr Bahr’s Zoom mishap was then shared widely, gaining millions of views. The Minnesota lawmaker has not yet commented on the incident. As he cast his vote laying down in bed, his Zoom background featured a picture from I’m Just a Bill, a segment from the 1970s children’s cartoon Schoolhouse Rock!.”

For KSTP-TV Ryan Raiche says, “Brennen Padgorski put off going to the hospital for weeks because he was too embarrassed by the smell of his rotting skin. ‘It smelled horrible. You could probably smell it from 200 feet away,’ he said. Padgorski finally relented because he didn’t want to lose his arm. It’s a fear for many who are using xylazine and don’t get medical help. … Padgorski lives on the streets of Kensington, a community about 20 minutes north of downtown Philadelphia that many consider to be ground zero for the explosion of xylazine into the illicit drug supply. The neighborhood is a large, open-air drug market where bright orange caps to needles litter the streets and sidewalks. 5 INVESTIGATES recently traveled to Pennsylvania to understand the impact xylazine could have as it becomes more prominent in Minnesota’s drug supply.”

For KARE-TV Bill Strande says, “A black bear in northern Minnesota smelled something enticing inside the trunk of a man’s car Monday evening and decided to get a closer whiff. Alexander Aman, a wildlife biologist and federally-licensed drone pilot, was coming back from doing his podcast on the Red Lake Reservation when he spotted the bear wandering around a remote area near Highway 1. ‘It looked like it might have just got up from hibernation,’ Aman said. Aman pulled his car over and started taking video of the bear that Aman called a ‘brown-furred’ black bear. And then things got more interesting.”

Says William Bornhoft at patch.com, “Good schools, health care access and job opportunities are just a few factors Americans take into account when deciding which state to call home. Some states, however, do a better job than others when it comes to serving residents and providing for communities, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual best states ranking released Tuesday. Impressively, Minnesota was ranked no. 5 out of all 50 states. The 2023 rankings show that Utah is the No. 1 state in the country. The state earned the spot because it ranked among the top 20 states in seven of the eight categories.”

For pagesix.com this from Melissa Minton, “The Met Gala 2023 red carpet was packed with glitz, glamour, and monochromatic fashion moments befitting the night’s honoree, late designer Karl Lagerfeld. While some celebrities chose archival Chanel, Fendi or Chloé looks of Lagerfeld’s creation, others nodding to the German great’s signature style with tweed, pearls, chains or fingerless gloves. However, there were a few stars who fully embraced the spirit of Lagerfeld – who was perhaps the industry’s most prolific worker – by switching up their outfits throughout the night. Here, see the looks from Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Cardi B and more that you may have missed amid the hoopla.”