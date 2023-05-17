Minnesota man indicted for theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KVRR’s Jim Monk reports a Minnesota man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection to the theft of ruby slippers from the Judy Garland Museum in 2005.

The Associated Press reports Target saw a dip in quarterly profits due to cautious spending habits from consumers and a rise in theft.

The Star Tribune’s Hunter Woodall and Ryan Faircloth report campaign money from the late Rep. Jim Hagerdon has been transferred to a charity run by his widow, former GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan.

KSTP’s Cory Knudsen reports a Forest Lake woman is being inducted into the White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame for her love of the fast food chain.

CBS News’ Analisa Novak reports Delta Air Lines CEO warns new airline regulations proposed by President Joe Biden could impact ticket prices.

The Spokesman-Recorder’s Charles Hallman reports a lawsuit filed by the Minneapolis NAACP is seeking monetary and punitive damages from the Minneapolis Police Department for allegedly using social media to spy on members “as part of an orchestrated, decade-long campaign of harassment to undermine local activists.”

Bring Me The News reports Hennepin County has dismissed charges against R. Kelly following recent federal convictions against the singer.