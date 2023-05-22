Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For Sahan Journal, Alfonso Galvan, Katelyn Vue and Andrew Hazzard report, “A spate of vandalism against four mosques in Minneapolis and St. Paul in four weeks has Muslim community members feeling a mix of emotions — frustration, fear, sadness, and for some, defiance. Many community members have mobilized to make their voices heard and to seek out solutions as the motives for the attacks remain unknown.”

In the New York Times, this from Clair Fahy, “A suspect was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire last week at a mosque in St. Paul, Minnesota, at least the fifth such act of vandalism in the state so far this year that has left members of the Muslim community ‘living in fear,’ a state senator said. … Hate crimes in the United States increased nearly 12% in 2021 compared with 2020, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. But that is incomplete, and experts say that the figures are likely to be underestimates. Of the 1,590 hate crimes related to religion that were reported, almost 10%were anti-Islamic, the bureau said.”

We get this in an AP story, “The man who killed two police officers in a roadside shootout in northwestern Wisconsin last month was struggling with a divorce and didn’t like getting ‘pushed around’ by police, state investigators said in a report released Friday. Glenn Douglas Perry, 50, of New Auburn, shot and killed Chetek police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron police Officer Hunter Scheel during a traffic stop in Cameron on April 8. Perry was hit during an exchange of gunfire and later died from his wounds.”

A New York Times story by Kellen Browning says, “The Minnesota Senate passed a bill on Sunday that would guarantee drivers for Uber and Lyft a minimum wage and other benefits, sending the measure to Gov. Tim Walz. The narrow passage, a 35-32 vote after an earlier 69 to 61 approval from the state’s House of Representatives, capped a dramatic week of political maneuvering so the bill would clear the legislature before the session ends on Monday. Drivers for Uber and Lyft are known as gig workers because they are treated as independent contractors, meaning they are responsible for their own expenses and are not guaranteed a minimum wage, health care or other benefits. If the legislation is signed by the governor, it will require Uber and Lyft to pay their drivers at least $1.45 per mile they drive a passenger — or $1.34 per mile outside the Minneapolis-St. Paul region — as well as $0.34 per minute.”

Article continues after advertisement

For The Daily Beast, Congressman Dean Phillips writes, “Public trust in elected officials is at an all-time low, and it’s not hard to see why. Between the gerontocracy that controls our governing bodies, the corrupting influence of money in politics, and a thriving anger-tainment industry operating within the very hallowed halls of the U.S. Capitol, it’s past time we act to restore Americans’ faith in our democracy. Take Sen. Dianne Feinstein: a trailblazer for women, a fierce advocate for Californians, and a remarkable American. She is, and will continue to be, a revered leader in Democratic politics, and after her renowned history, deserves to exit her Senate career thoughtfully, graciously, and quickly. … The crisis of trust is about more than the Feinsteins and [George] Santoses in our body, but the systemic flaws that have allowed unchecked scandals to occur in Congress for centuries.”

At Digg Darcy Jiminez writes, “From the number of drunk drivers to how many drivers looked at a phone per mile, these are the states with the most reckless people on the road. … Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states and Washington DC — on factors ranging from the number of drunk drivers to how many drivers looked at a phone per mile — to see where in the U.S. has the worst drivers.” Minnesota is 49th.

For CNN Sarah Murray writes, “The cybersecurity expert who took on election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell and was awarded $5 million from an arbitration panel has asked a federal court to force Lindell to pay up, according to court documents obtained by CNN. Robert Zeidman entered a contest Lindell sponsored, in which the winner could collect a multimillion-dollar prize if they could debunk Lindell’s election data. On Friday, Zeidman asked the U.S. District Court of Minnesota to confirm the arbitration panel’s decision to award him the hefty payout. If the court confirms the award, it will allow Zeidman’s attorneys to pursue collection from Lindell. ‘It’s kind of put up or shut up time for Mr. Lindell, said Zeidman’s attorney, Brian Glasser, co-founder of Bailey & Glasser LLP. ‘If Lindell is not a complete fraudster, he should have the ability to pay.’”