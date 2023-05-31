No guns for marijuana users in Minnesota, ATF says

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is clarifying that despite the recent legalization of cannabis in Minnesota, users of the substance cannot own guns. WCCO reports that a 1968 federal law remains in place until marijuana legalization is recognized nationally.

Nice Ride is no more. Madison Bloomquist with Mpls.St.Paul Magazine writes that after losing the partnership of Blue Cross Blue Shield, parent company Lyft couldn’t find the funding to continue providing the bike-share service.

The KQ Morning Show has a new voice: Steve Gorman of The Black Crowes. Mpls.St.Paul Magazine sat down with the host to discuss his time drumming for the band and why he chose to move to Minneapolis to take on a new gig.

Representative Angie Craig will be absent from the debt ceiling vote later this week, WCCO reports. Craig injured her foot over the weekend while doing yard work at her home.

The Star Tribune says that the University of Minnesota is updating the criteria for the summer research program following complaints “from some conservatives who argued the program discriminated against white students.”

Rondo Days will not be returning for a fourth consecutive year as organizers work to rebuild the celebration, The Pioneer Press reports. The long-standing event was canceled in previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A hotel worker from Vadnais Heights is being awarded for helping a victim of sex trafficking last summer, Fox9 writes.

Hourly workers at Minnesota schools will now be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits. MPR’s Dana Ferguson writes that this makes Minnesota the “first state to issue benefits to hourly school workers laid off after the school year ends on a permanent basis.”

WCCO reports that adult changing tables will now be in all public spaces in Minnesota thanks to a newly signed law. The law goes into effect January 1.