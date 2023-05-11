Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Strib’s Bob Timmons reports problems with the Minnesota DNR’s campsite reservations system are making for some pretty unhappy campers.

KMSP’s Nick Longworth reports Edina Police are asking for help in finding suspects believed to be involved in an April shots fired incident outside Southdale Center.

Fox 9 staff report officials believe a Sunday fire at a St. Paul apartment building that injured two and displaced nearly 40 was caused by an act of arson.

Bring Me the News staff reports a 3-year-old sustained critical injuries after falling out of a fourth floor window in St. Paul.

KARE 11’s Dana Thiede reports highway cameras show a semi smashing into a Buick SUV on the shoulder of Interstate 94. “Troopers on the scene reported a minor injury to a passenger in the Buick, but it is unclear if that was suffered in the first crash or the second. The 38-year-old St. Cloud woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment,” Thiede reports.

The Star Tribune’s Sharyn Jackson reports three Minnesota breweries won medals in the 2023 World Beer Cup Awards.

And, the National Weather Service issued a worm warning:

WORM WARNING! 🪱 Areas along and south of I-94 can expect to see, smell, and step on many worms this morning. Proceed with caution. — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 11, 2023