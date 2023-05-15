Rain pushes back Shepard/Warner Road reopening in St. Paul

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Tim Nelson reports St. Paul is postponing the planned reopening Shepard/Warner Road because river levels are once again rising.

KARE 11’s Naasir Akailvi reports residents of Comfrey, in southern Minnesota, were evacuated due to flooding following rain.

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports Antoine Suggs was sentenced to more than 103 years after being convicted of murdering four people in St. Paul, then hiding their bodies in a farm field in Wisconsin.

Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports another Christmas movie is being filmed in Duluth (in the summer, again?)

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports 3M has fired executive Michael Vale, who had been with the company a long time, citing “inappropriate personal conduct and violation of company policy.”

From AV Club, Mary Kate Carr reports Lizzo shared a clip of her appearance on “The Simpsons,” in which she also plays the flute.

The Pioneer Press’s Olivia Stevens reports on urban coyotes in Minneapolis and St. Paul. “They’re kind of everywhere if you look for them,” said Tim Regan, who photographs them.

Wedge LIVE’s cat tour is back: This year’s theme is renewal and reconnection, not just with the cats we missed out on last year, but with our fellow humans.” More info and tickets here:

RETURN OF THE CAT TOUR



June 21, 2023 at 6 pm

Mueller Park

(25th & Bryant Ave S)



Get your tickets here: https://t.co/bfijAKspYq pic.twitter.com/2QBm6y7t1R — Wedge LIVE!™ (@WedgeLIVE) May 14, 2023