Rochester woman acquitted of charges stemming from MSP fight

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Stribber Kyeland Jackson reports that a 42-year-old man was arrested in connection to the arson of a St. Paul mosque.

A subsidized apartment building-turned-partial boutique hotel in Duluth could soon lose aid from the Duluth Economic Development Authority. Peter Passi with the Duluth News Tribune has the story.

Se Kwon with Fox9 spoke with emerging soccer star San Bin Jeong on his transition to Minnesota United FC.

The former Sears store at Burnsville Center has been declared hazardous, Stribber Erin Adler reports.

Owners of stolen Kia or Hyundai cars could see part of a $200 million class-action lawsuit settlement, according to CBS News.

A Rochester woman has been acquitted of charges stemming from a 2021 fight at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the Star Tribune reports.

Bring Me The News says that an experienced canoeist from Texas was found dead Monday in the BWCA’s Seagull Lake.

Hibbing High School was evacuated Friday morning due to an alleged bomb threat, WDIO reports.