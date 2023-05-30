St. Paul landlords now able to raise rent well above 3% cap

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In St. Paul, Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports that despite residents passing a rent control ordinance, an amendment passed by the City Council last fall has resulted in one-third of the city being exempt, causing increases in rent up to 8% plus inflation.

If your daily commute takes you down I-494 between Bloomington and Edina then the next few years will be testing. WCCO’s Pauleeen Le writes that a massive construction project began today and is expected to be completed in 2026.

2023 is shaping up to be a busy travel year. Thrifty Traveler says that Memorial Day weekend travel outpaced 2019 as the country returns to “normal” travel three years after the pandemic first took over.

MPR’s Dana Ferguson explores Minnesota’s new Office of Missing and Murdered African American Women and Girls. The office will provide a centralized agency and resources to address the growing problem in the state.

Politico’s David Siders writes that abortion could be behind Wisconsin’s apparent shift left after the most recent election.

Jeffrey Schaeffer writes that a Minnesota carpenter is part of the effort to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire destroyed the roof in 2019.

The St. James Hotel in Red Wing has been ranked nationally by Historic Hotels of America. Bring Me The News says that it is the only Minnesota hotel to make the list.

For women incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee, a new support group is helping them to process the loss of their parental rights, MPR reports.