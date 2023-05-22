St. Paul Sears building near Minnesota State Capitol sells for $7 million

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet reports the empty former Sears building near the State Capitol has been sold for $7 million.

The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres reports mental health nonprofit People Incorporated is planning to open a mental health treatment center near George Floyd Square.

KARE 11 staff report Minnesotans can expect wetter and cooler weather conditions mid-week.

KELO’s Eric Mayer reports the Minnesota Legislature passed a bill requiring additional regulations on health care transactions, like the proposed merger of Sanford and Fairview health systems. It now heads to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk for his signature.

KARE 11’s Alexandra Simon reports on a bear sighting near a Denny’s in Rodgers.

WCCO staff report Nelson’s Ice Cream in Stillwater — famous for enormous portions — is celebrating its 100th birthday.

Bring Me the News’ Declan Desmond reports a group of solar panel installation companies is required to pay more than $300,000 in fines after settling with the state in a lawsuit filed by the attorney general’s office.