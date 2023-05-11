Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Matt Sepic reports, “St. Paul police said Wednesday they arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood. Hilary Brasel said her 44-year-old husband Michael Brasel was trying to stop someone from breaking into her car Saturday morning outside their home when the suspect shot and killed him. He also leaves behind two sons.”

The Pioneer Press’ Fred Melo reports, “Along Summit Avenue, a pitched debate over a potential separated bikeway — protected from car traffic by curb, parking or other elements — trundles on, but the city of St. Paul is still moving forward with a major update to its 2015 bicycle plan that adds more separated bikeways citywide. Instead of shared lanes or in-street bike lanes, as once envisioned or already existing, the city is looking to add separated bikeways along Hamline Avenue, Marshall Avenue, Cleveland Avenue, Ruth Street, Burns Avenue, Ford Parkway, St. Clair Avenue and more.”

Says Anthony Lonetree for the Strib, “Two Minnesota students — both from Maple Grove — are among the 161 high school seniors nationwide to be honored as U.S. Presidential Scholars. Stavya Arora of Maple Grove High School and Matthew Chen of Wayzata High School join an elite group recognized for academic success, artistic and technical excellence, and community service and leadership.”

WJON radio reports, “There was another big winner in central Minnesota playing a Minnesota Lottery scratch-off game. On Monday there was a $100,000 winner in the game Coffee House Crossword.”

For KARE-TV Jason Hackett says, “What is “Minnesota Nice”? It’s the question KARE 11 Sunrise anchor Jason Hackett has been pondering since he moved here. … After research and countless interviews – they boiled the phrase down to seven characteristics:

Polite friendliness Aversion to confrontation Not wanting to intrude Emotional restraint Resistance to change Passive aggressiveness Understatement.”

For agweek.com Jeff Beach writes, “Cattle being used as a collateral has led to a complicated bankruptcy case in Minnesota. A judge recently ruled that a livestock sale barn that bought cows being used as collateral against a loan still owes the lender money, even after the lender and livestock producer settled their part of the bankruptcy case. The case involves Tri-County Livestock Exchange of Motley, Minnesota, and AgCountry Farm Credit Services, which loaned money to cattle farmers Shawn and Emily Becker between 2009 and 2017, according to a ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.”