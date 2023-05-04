U of M Regents name four finalists for interim president job

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In an email to students, faculty and staff, the U of M announced four finalists for the job of interim U president:

“Jeffrey M. Ettinger, chair of the Hormel Foundation Board of Directors and former chief executive officer of Hormel Foods Corporation

Myron Frans, senior vice president for Finance and Operations at the University of Minnesota

Mary Holz-Clause, chancellor of the University of Minnesota Crookston

E. Thomas Sullivan, president emeritus and professor of Law and Political Science at The University of Vermont and former provost and senior vice president at the University of Minnesota”

The Strib’s Jeremy Olson reports an Office of the Legislative Auditor audit of state COVID response spending found flaws.

The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports Health Partners is facing $150,000 in fines from the state for alleged violations of mental health parity laws.

The Pioneer Press reports a Minnesota man hurt his hunting partner in Washington County Wednesday “after mistaking him for a turkey and firing a shot.”

KARE 11’s Jennifer Hoff explains RICO, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which U.S. Attorney of Minnesota Andy Luger used to indict gang members operating in Minneapolis, announced Wednesday.

WCCO TV’s Caroline Cummings reports a section of highway in Chanhassen will be renamed to honor Prince.

The PiPress’ Fred Melo reports Isaac Russell, who said he would abide by the DFL endorsement — which he lost over the weekend — in the race for St. Paul’s Ward 3 City Council race, says he’s back in the race.