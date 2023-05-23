Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Says Melanie Walleser for WEAU-TV in Eau Claire, “With Minnesota to become the 23rd state to legalize marijuana, many Wisconsinites will be within an hour’s drive of a legally-operating marijuana dispensary. Changes to state laws in Minnesota, and previously Illinois and Michigan, mean that Wisconsinites who have been unwilling to purchase the drug on the black market now have a route to marijuana consumption that may seem less risky. Josh Miller, Eau Claire Police Department public information officer, said it’s possible that now more people will be caught possessing the drug. Miller reminds community members that it’s still illegal to possess marijuana in the badger state, even if you’re just driving through.”

Stribber Jeremy Olson reports, “Controversial regulations over nurse hospital staffing were removed from legislation Monday that will instead focus on preventing violence against nurses and studying the reasons why they burn out and leave the profession. The result was an extraordinary compromise for a bill that was steamrolling through the Legislature, with backing by DFL leaders and the Minnesota Nurses Association, until Mayo Clinic raised objections.”

This from Robyn Katona at MPR, “As part of a growing effort to return Indigenous sites to their ancestral names and caretakers, a local nonprofit that cares for sites across St. Paul recently implemented a requirement for its board to be Native-led and renamed itself to reflect the original name of one site it cares for. Lower Phalen Creek Project is now Wakaŋ Tipi Awaŋyaŋkapi. The new name means ‘those who care for Wakaŋ Tipi’ in Dakota, referencing a cave currently known as Carver’s Cave but ancestrally called Wakan Tipi.”

Ellen Galles at KSTP-TV says, “Attention Target shoppers: It turns out the Minneapolis-based retail giant has a very generous return policy in some cases, and it is suddenly getting a lot of attention on social media. TikTok is suddenly full of young parents gushing over Target’s generous return policy. Specifically, the policy that includes any Target-owned brand items like the popular ‘Cat and Jack’ children’s clothing line. According to Target’s website: ‘If you are not satisfied with any Target-owned brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or refund’. Many are taking advantage of it, posting videos that are going viral on social media of exchanging clothes that have been used or outgrown.”

Also at KSTP-TV Krystal Frasier reports, “The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board has announced the final lineup for this summer’s music and movies in the park events. More than 200 free concerts will be held between Memorial and Labor Days across eight venues this year, and movies will be screened on dozens of evenings. Movies in the Park events will be held Monday through Saturday through September 2 starting 15 minutes after sunset. However, there will not be movies shown on June 5, June 19 or July 4. Meanwhile, Music in the Park events will begin on Memorial Day. This year’s movie lineup includes:

Sonic the Hedgehog

LaLa Land

The Mighty Ducks

A League of Their Own

The Goonies … .”

For liveandletfly.com Matthew Klint reports, “Last year, Delta instituted a number of harsh new access rules to its network of Sky Club airport lounges in an effort to reduce crowding. One rule was that travelers could not access the lounge more than three hours prior to their flight, unless in a connecting city. The idea was to reduce those who might spend hours camping out in a lounge, thereby consuming a disproportionate amount of space as well as more food and drink. First noted by Eye Of The Flyer, a memo has been circulated to Sky Club staff advising them they can exercise discretion in allowing guests in more than three hours in advance. For example, if a lounge is not crowded and you are there, say, four hours early instead of seven hours early, you may be allowed in. This is not a guarantee and this is wholly at the discretion of the admitting agent, so there should be no expectation of early access. Furthermore, with Sky Clubs so crowded in hub airports, I would speculate this exception would come into play more at downline stations.”

A New York Post story by Lee Brown says, “A highly respected special prosecutor has been brought out of retirement to help in the search for Madeline Kingsbury, the Minnesota mom who’s been missing for nearly eight weeks. Investigators confirmed to Fox News Digital that they’re working with Phil Prokopowicz, the former chief deputy attorney in Dakota County whom one source called ‘arguably one of the best in the business’. The special prosecutor — who retired in 2019 — is helping the nearby Winona County Attorney’s Office as a huge search remains underway over the 26-year-old mom’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance on March 31. The missing mom’s family is also in the middle of a bitter custody battle over her two young kids with their dad, Adam Fravel, who was the last person to see her alive.”