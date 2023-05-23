Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach has everything you need to know about the one-time tax rebates the Legislature passed, including who’s eligible, for how much, and when they’re likely to be distributed.

The Star Tribune’s Katie Galioto reports St. Paul’s rent control ordinance has been upheld by a federal judge.

WCCO’s Marielle Mohs reports Lawns 2 Legumes, a program that encourages Minnesotans to plant pollinator gardens, is getting a $4 million cash boost from the Legislature.

Sahan Journal’s Abdirahman Mohamed talked to Muna Mohamed about her line of activewear for Muslim women, which is now being sold at REI.

At Bring Me the News, Tommy Wiita reports the victim of a fatal shooting on St. Paul’s East Side has been identified as St. Paul resident Antuan D. Jones.

Sahan Journal’s Becky Dernbach reports (via MPR) what was Jackson Elementary in Frogtown will become St. Paul’s first East African magnet elementary.

Also from WCCO, Minnesota bikers are getting their own version of the “Idaho stop,” which lets cyclists slow down instead of stopping at some intersections.

MPR’s Dan Kraker reports “a passenger rail between the Twin Ports and Twin Cities is on the cusp of being revived” after Minnesota legislators approved $195 million for passenger rail between the metro and Duluth.

KAAL reports an air quality alert’s been issued for much of the southern half of Minnesota.