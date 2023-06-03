Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

3M has announced it has reached an agreement to pay more than $10 billion in settlement money “to resolve lawsuits over drinking water contaminated by PFAS — so-called ‘forever chemicals,'” per MPR staff.

Brooklyn Park authorities are concerned about fights breaking out in city parks, the Strib’s Tim Harlow reports.

Also from MPR, Paul Huttner writes that this year’s been kind of slow in terms of severe storm warnings — a huge difference from last year.

Renowned dermatologist Dr. Charles E. Crutchfield III has died at age 62 after battling cancer, the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder reports

First Lady Jill Biden will visit the Twin Cities Saturday, and is scheduled to speak at a political event, KARE 11 reports.

Miss the Wedge LIVE! Cat Tour? Fox 9’s Willow Locke has you covered.