Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Madison Equities, the largest landowner in downtown St. Paul. Bring Me The News says that the lawsuit alleges the company didn’t pay wages to security officers and retaliated against one worker who went to the Attorney General in 2019, prompting an investigation.

Forbes reports that a former minority owner of the Minnesota Vikings has been sentenced to six years in prison. Reginald Fowler defrauded the Alliance of American Football league in a cryptocurrency scam.

Sinkholes could become a normal part of your daily life in Minneapolis, the Star Tribune’s Louis Krauss writes. A University of Minnesota professor explains how climate change, snow-heavy winters, and “frequent freeze-thaw cycles, could also lead to more sinkholes…”

3M may be close to a settlement with a Florida city accusing the company of water contamination with “forever chemicals”, Reuters reports. The trial was set to begin Monday in federal court and is one of 4,000 filed across the country against chemical companies.

An air quality alert has been extended through Tuesday evening as Canadian wildfire smoke continues to hover over Minnesota, MPR writes.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is accusing Target executives of trying to get rid of Mount Rushmore, Newsweek reports. Noem shared a Fox News article via Twitter that states a Target recently made a charitable donation to an organization that advocates for the return of federal land back to Native Americans. Prior to the construction of Mount Rushmore, the mountain was known as the Six Grandfathers and is sacred to the Lakota people.

Teens can now Uber across the metro, KSTP reports. A new pilot program will allow teens ages 13-17 to call for an Uber through their parents account.

A Winona father is filing a custody petition in family court while the children’s mother, Madeline Kingsbury, is still missing. Fox9 says that Adam Fravel’s custody trial in juvenile court was canceled this week in lieu of the new petition.

Sick of the Minnesota state flag? You’re not alone. The Post Bulletin writes that one Rochester man has been advocating for a change to the flag for more than 40 years and is excited for the current flag to be retired next year.

A new Minnesota law is being celebrated by repair shops and DIY-ers, the Pioneer Press reports. The “right to repair” law will force manufacturers to provide the parts and instructions needed to do repairs yourself more easily.